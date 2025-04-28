Determined youngsters conquered a gruelling river canoe endurance club and school challenge, overcoming many setbacks to significant first-time successes.
Despite facing illness, injury and fatigue six crews of Mount Kelly students tackled the 115-mile Devizes to Westminster Canoe Marathon race, competing against other school and canoe club paddlers. The Tavistock independent school claimed two top-ten finishers and a girls’ trophy for the first time.
Remarkable resilience was shown by the Tavistock students with fierce competition near the front of the race and two Mount Kelly crews in the top ten as they approached the final day – the first London finish for the event in six years.
After three days and over 100 miles of paddling, the race culminated in an exhilarating 11-mile sprint down the Thames to central London.
Under the Easter Monday sunshine and to the cheers of the crowd, the Mount Kelly crews delivered thrilling sprint finishes.
The final results showcased Mount Kelly’s strength: Keir and Jack secured an impressive third place overall in the junior doubles category, clocking in at 19 hours and 48 minutes.
Will and Deme also achieved a fantastic result, claiming ninth place. This marks the first time Mount Kelly has had two crews finish in the top ten.
Zac and Ed powered through to take nineteenth place, closely followed by the determined girls team crews: Esther and Dilys, Charlotte and Chloe, and Jess and Caitlin.
A college spokesman said: “We eagerly await confirmation, but it appears the girls team has secured the junior girls team trophy this year, another historic first for Mount Kelly.
“This is a remarkable achievement for these paddlers, many of whom only took to the water in September.
“Their success underscores the power of committed training and exceptional physical, mental, and emotional resilience. Many of these tough individuals will now channel their endurance into the demanding Ten Tors 55-mile hike and camp event this month.”