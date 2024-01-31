TAVISTOCK dipped to a fourth successive defeat in Western Counties West when Plymstock. Albion Oaks turned them over 57-19.
Defeat that dropped Tavistock down to seventh in the table of 12 going into the final third of the season.
Joel Caddy, the Tavistock coach, felt his side went off the boil in the first half and only had themselves to blame for most of their misfortunes.
“Oaks did score some good tries, but in the first half we should have stopped two or three and that did not help us,” said Caddy.
“We did have decent spells in the game, but were unable to make them count. There were times when we were getting into good places then making mistakes we would not normally make.
Oaks were by far the better team and, truth be told, had we been at our best that may well have not been enough anyway.
“All round it was a bad day in the office… in more ways than one.”
To make matters worse for Tavistock they lost No.8 Jamie Legg to a shoulder injury in the first five minutes and Leion Cole in the second row with a serious knee injury.
“That was Leion’s first game back for us from Launceston and it could be the end of his season.”
Jordan Taylor, Marc Kerswill and Liam Watts were the Tavistock try scorers. George Hillson kicked two conversions.
Oaks’ try scorers were Alex Chapman (3), Corey Jamieson, Ollie White, Matt Jackson, Duncan Bibby, Lewis Paterson and Joe Donnelly. Paterson kicked six conversions.
Tavistock are at home to Wiveliscombe this Saturday.