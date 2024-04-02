Tavistock Swimming Club have recently held their distance club championships over the past few weekends. These races were held within the club at the town’s Meadowlands Pool.
It was a great opportunity for all swimmers in the club to come and have a go at different distances including butterfly, backstroke, breast stroke and freestyle in 200m, the 200m and 400m individual medley. Also, the 800m and 1500m freestyle events.
Club spokesman Sam Lake said: “For some newer members this was their first experience of competition which was superb considering many of them came away with gold, silver and bronze place medals, our more experienced swimmers also utilised the experience to gain Devon and regional consideration times.
“Very well done to all the swimmers who came along and gave it their all, not forgetting the coaches, Gareth and Jacob with their support and as always making it possible were the officials and volunteers from the team mangers, starters and timekeeper to the cake stall sellers in the cafe! Not but not least all the parents for entering their children and making these events happen. Well done to everyone involved.”