June saw thirteen Tavistock Swimming Club (TSC) swimmers taking part in the four-day Devon ASA Sprints and Developments gala, at Plymouth Life Centre.
First up was Lily Shutt in the 1,500m, taking 2mins 14sec off her PB to win silver.
The sprint competition involved 50m events in all four strokes. All TSC swimmers achieved at least one pb time including Amelia Andrzejczak, at her first Life Centre gala, coping well with the daunting atmosphere. Sophia Lewis, 9, achieved a 3.5 second improvement on her 50m freestyle time. Lily Shutt and Lottie Squire claimed medals.
On the second weekend of competition (June 27/28), Charlotte Walker gold medals with pbs in 400m and 800m freestyle, breaking her 400m club record. Lottie gold in the 400m freestyle and a 71sec pb in the 200m backstroke.
Scarlett Blackmore, previously tended favouring shorter distances, substantially improved her 100m breaststroke and 200m freestyle times.
Lily continued her run with silver in the 400m and the 200m freestyle, ending the meet with pbs in all eight of her events, while Nell Balment won seven PBs across eight events.
Mary Brogden was rewarded for perseverance when, despite struggling with fatigue, surprised herself with first in the 400m freestyle and third in the 200m. Megan Kelly won medals in two events, Cora George improved her 100m butterfly time and Rosie Warren-Green (in her first open gala), gave herself a good chance of qualifying for the January’s Devon Country Championships.
TSC’s Sarah Shutt was on poolside officiating and completed her British Swimming Judge Level 1 qualification. Thank you to her, to all the officials from other clubs, and to the TSC coaches, team managers and volunteers who enabled the events to take place.
The full sprint and development squads were: Amelia Andrzejczak, Mary Brogden, Nell & Eliza Balment, Scarlett Blackmore, Cora George, Megan Kelly, Sophia Lewis, Dominic Shearman, Lily Shutt, Lottie Squire, Charlotte Walker, Rosie Warren-Green.
Medallists: Mary Brogden (one gold, one bronze), Megan Kelly (one silver, one bronze), Lily Shutt (one gold, three silver, one bronze), Lottie Squire (one gold, one silver, one bronze), Charlotte Walker (two gold).
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