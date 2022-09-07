Tavistock II overcome Torquay test to record impressive win in impromptu friendly
ABOVE: Chris Watts crashes over for a try. ABOVE RIGHT: Liam Mills with a strong carry. BELOW: Ollie Tape with a strong run. BELOW LEFT: Twos captain James Lovering with some fancy footwork.
FIRST-YEAR senior Stan used his strength to dot the ball down but Lovering’s conversion hitting the post kept Torquay in front.
In a game with plenty of handling errors from both teams, Tavvy were next to score as Lovering’s chase off his own clearance allowed Stan to find his second try of the game with just 10 minutes gone.
It was Torquay who now found themselves on the front foot and two quick scores gave them a 21 -12 lead.
Again these scores sparked Tavvy into life.
A well-earned penalty saw Lovering kick for the corner. However, the Torquay players managed to keep the ball in play. This wasn’t the end though as Cole’s work rate on the chase piled on pressure and a fumble on the line allowed him to find the score. 15-21 to the visitors.
It was Cole again who found the next score following more abrasive running from props Osbourne and Tape. A clearance kick landed in the hands of the winger who used deft footwork and pace to turn would-be tacklers inside out and dot down over the whitewash.
Tavistock now started to use their backs as the game started to break up. Wilcox and Toll both coming close to scoring on opposite wings however, handling errors saw the ball knocked on.
It was fly-half Watts who scored next following strong pressure in the Torquay 22 and the robust 10 taking a crash ball line himself to finally put Tavvy in front. 25-21.
Torquay were not finished yet and were determined to find the score that would win them the game.
But not to be outdone, the defensive effort from the Moorlanders with Vanstone, Mills and Rodger all putting in notable tackles and Garside spoiling at ruck time. Allowed Tavvy to clear their lines.
With time nearly out, Cole, who had now moved to scrum half put the icing on the cake with a sharp snipe at the base of the ruck to go in under the posts.
Final score 30-21 to the Moorlanders.
Tavistock II now look to the league as they start their campaign at Home to Saltash next weekend, 17th, 3pm KO.
