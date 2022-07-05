Tavistock College students take the leap in athletics

The Tavistock College athletics squad are well into their season and there have been some fantastic achievements from students in a variety of track and field events.

The journey started at the Plymouth and West Devon Championships at Brickfields, Plymouth where a 44 strong team competed against the best in the local area.

There were so many highlights contributing to 21 students qualifying for the county championships in Exeter. This included exceptional performances and top three finishes from the following students:

Year 7 girls – Nell Maguire and Lamorna Cox (800m), Maisy Peek (Long Jump).

Junior Girls – Anya McAuley and Megan Griffiths (800m); Lara Dix (1,500m); Lara Dix, Molly Hunt and Martha Rogers (High Jump); Tegan Brown (Shot); Orla White (Discus).

Junior Boys – Josh Allott (Hurdles); Jed Yusof and Josh Allott (Long Jump).

Inter Girls – Charlotte Walker (1,500m); Hannah Walker (Shot); Phoebe Milburn (Shot and Hammer).

Inter boys – Nicholas Maczugowski (Shot).

The success continued at the County Championships in Exeter with more outstanding performances which gained qualification to represent the Devon Athletics team at the South West championships.

Tegan Brown in Shot and Hammer; Orla White in the Discus, who threw a PB; Phoebe Milburn and Hannah Walker in Hammer; and Nicholas Maczugowski in 400m hurdles.

The South West championships took place with several Tavistock College athletes looking to qualify for the national finals in Manchester.

In the girls’ hammer Hannah Walker came third in the inter-girls with a distance of 41.83.

Tegan Brown produced an outstanding performance to come second in the junior girls’ hammer with 30.53m.

This was followed up by a personal best throw of 50.33 by Phoebe Milburn to win the inter-girls hammer competition.

Orla White threw 21.29m in the discus despite the wet and thundery conditions. In the 400 metres hurdles, Nicholas Maczugowski produced a fantastic display to finish second and qualify for the national championships.

This is even more impressive as Nicholas has been injured for most of the season.