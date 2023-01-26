Ivybridge started to get some momentum and a series of phases brought them into the Tavi half before their powerful rolling maul drove over from a lineout, which they converted.
Tavistock stuck to their running game and fullback Rob Grove made good yards when taking the ball into contact.
Tavi thought they had created enough space on the left for winger Ed Tait but a good covering tackle bundled him into touch. The Moorlanders kept moving the ball neatly between forwards and backs and this made space for co-captain Martin Budden to step his way over. Hillson converted to give Tavi a 17-to-7-point lead at half time.
Ivybridge started the second half the brighter and added a second try but missed the conversion.
Tavistock came back quickly, however, and Hillson added another penalty kick before turnover ball saw him break clear, round the fullback and score under the posts. He added the conversion. An error at the base of the Tavistock scrum saw Ivybridge score and convert, before an injury to Tait saw Andrew Yates come on at fly half and Charles Bowden move to the wing.
Tavistock contested the breakdown fiercely and Lamerton and second row Charlie Brown both secured vital turnovers. Bowden, however, was a revelation in the wider channels and after chasing down a restart kick he got over the ball and won a penalty. The resulting kick to the corner saw Tavi secure the ball from the lineout and Budden drove over for his second, which Hillson converted.
Ivybridge bounced back and scored an unconverted try before Bowden again challenged at the restart and won the crucial turnover penalty. Tavistock again kicked for the corner and this time prop Richard Cann was on hand to drive through the middle of the maul and crash over the line. Hillson converted.
This knocked the wind out of the home side’s sails and a third Bowden turnover saw the ball move wide for centre Jack Rock to score the final try in the left-hand corner.
Next week sees Tavistock take a break from league action and they face a tricky Lockie Cup fixture at home to a Plymouth Medics side.
The game will kick off at the earlier time of 2pm at Sandy Park, so all players and supporters can watch England opening Six Nations fixture in the clubhouse.