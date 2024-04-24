Tavistock Bowls Club played Bere Alston Bowls Club on Saturday in a local derby in glorious weather.
During the season the club play two matches - one home and one away - against the Bere Alston club.
The score were level at the halfway stage but Tavistock pulled away in the second half, running out winners 126-81.
The next game for Tavistock is at home on Wednesday afternoon against Liskeard.
The second bowls open day will be on Sunday, April 28 with two sessions at 10-12am and 2-4pm. All ages and abilities are welcome.
Mixed Friendly: Tavistock BC beat Bere Alston BC 126-81 (S Jenkin R Kelly T Smith won 27-10; S Creed P Anstead R Wills won 20-12; S Hartley C Carter G Sanders won 18-12; L Gobby W Hunt M Felles drew 16-16; M Hix B Carter J Carr lost 18-24; L Fleming H Dare M Allen won 27-7).