During the week there were also two 5k races involving TAC runners. On Tuesday was the second round of the Run Exe 5k series. Charlotte Walker was first lady in 18:23 and Adam Holland was 2nd overall (1st M35) in 15:56. Following were Sam Lake, 23:02; Kate Rogers, 26:47 and Hazel Walker, 29:33. And on Wednesday, the second race in the Armada 5k took place in Saltram Park. Polly Iddon was first TAC runner home in 23:29, followed by Pete Bazley, 24:52; Tony Shearer, 26:00; and Andy Hughes, 28:22.