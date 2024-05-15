The sudden change to summer weather made things a little harder for competing athletes from Tavistock Athletic Club during a very busy week - but didn't stop some startling results right across the board, writes Andy Hughes.
Perhaps the most extraordinary was from Adam Holland. Most runners completing a marathon take time out to recover before returning slowly to racing speed. However, on Sunday morning, Adam won the Exeter Marathon in a super time of 2hrs 37m 30s, finishing nearly 17 minutes ahead of his second place rival But not content with that, he stayed in Exeter for the Devon County Track & Field Championships in the afternoon, winning the 5000m track race in 17m 58s!
Also taking part in the Exeter Marathon was club colleague Paul Marshall, who completed in 4:53:32, first in the M70 category. Joining Adam in the 5000m was Sam Lake who set a course record and finished 1st FV45 (2nd female overall) in 19:57. It's worth noting that there were also a wide range of winning results from the TAC juniors in both track and field disciplines at the Devon County Championships.
Also on Sunday, Eleven TAC athletes travelled north for the ever-popular Bideford 10K, organised by Bideford Amateur Athletics Club. The race takes runners out along the road to Instow to return by the Tarka Trail, with the organisers once again delivering the best organisation, the best marshals and the best support around. Nikki Kelly maintained her superb form by winning the ladies race in 37m 12s. Following were Grant Harvey, 38:12; Ian Collacott, 40:09; James Armstrong, 43:25; Allan Herdman (2nd M70), 44:34; Tony Shearer, 52:21; Emily Roissetter, 55:06; Andy Hughes, 56:19; Jean Phillips, 1:03:04; Claire White, 1:04:12; Annette Smith, 1:06:17; and Ann Ruddock, 1:07:53.
Saturday evening saw the annual running of the Ivybridge 10k run by Erme Valley Harriers. Charlotte Walker won the ladies race in a great time of 38:50. Other TAC finishers were Hannah Walker, 45:17; Pete Bazley (2nd M65), 50:22, Tony Shearer (3rd M65), 51:26 and Hazel Walker, 1:04:06.
During the week there were also two 5k races involving TAC runners. On Tuesday was the second round of the Run Exe 5k series. Charlotte Walker was first lady in 18:23 and Adam Holland was 2nd overall (1st M35) in 15:56. Following were Sam Lake, 23:02; Kate Rogers, 26:47 and Hazel Walker, 29:33. And on Wednesday, the second race in the Armada 5k took place in Saltram Park. Polly Iddon was first TAC runner home in 23:29, followed by Pete Bazley, 24:52; Tony Shearer, 26:00; and Andy Hughes, 28:22.