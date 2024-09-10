LAST Tuesday saw the culmination of the Run Exe 5k series - a 5km race each month from April to September, organised by City Runs.
These races took place on a traffic-free route along the footpaths and cycle tracks around Exwick Playing Fields and the River Exe Flood Relief. The flat route made it popular for both novice runners and those chasing Personal Best times. The final race saw five runners from Tavistock Athletic Club take part, aiming to secure their Series placings as well as their results on the night.
Adam Holland couldn't quite manage the win, finishing in 3rd place in 15min 18s, just 10 seconds adrift from the winner.
Next home for TAC was Sam Larkham, in 16:24, in 8th place and 1st M40, followed by Reuben Sebag-Montefiore in 17:08, Freddie Whybrow in 17:50, and Jack Anthony in 18:33 (2nd MU13).
The best four race results over the 6-race series were aggregated to determine the overall winners in each age category.
Adam Holland did enough to secure his series win in the M35 category, but otherwise, it was the TAC ladies who secured the best overall results: Sam Lake won her F45 category, Hazel Walker was 5th F50, Kate Rogers won her F65 title in a close-run competition with her Exmouth Harriers rival, and Charlotte Walker won her FU20 category.
As usual, Adam didn't rest on his laurels. On Sunday, he popped up to Brockenhurst in Hampshire to take the overall win in the New Forest Marathon in an excellent time of 2hr 32min 9s, nearly 10 minutes ahead of his nearest rival.