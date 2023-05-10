All routes led to the Hoe in Plymouth on Sunday for the Open City Running Festival, organised by Run Plymouth, writes Andy Hughes.
Tavistock Athletic Club showed amazing strength in their support for the races, with 22 athletes completing the half-marathon and a further five in the 10k race. It was not just about making up the numbers either, with some astonishing results for the club.
The weather was dry and still but many would have preferred a lower temperature.
In the half-marathon, Nikki Kelly continued her strong set of recent results by winning the women’s race outright – more than six minutes ahead of her nearest rival.
And in the men’s race, TAC also dominated with Ben Neale and Sam Larkham taking second and fourth places overall.
With a total of 2176 runners taking part, eight club runners finished in the top 120 places. Two runners, Duncan Tilney and Val Evans were running their first half-marathon, with Val taking third place in her F70 category. Grant Harvey finish in 17th place and was third in his M40 category.
In the 10k race, Corin Russell finished in 20th place (out of 875 runners) and 5th MSen, with Mandy Warnett and Annette Smith finishing first and second in their respective F60 age categories. Darren Fisher achieved a very creditable time in his first-ever 10k race.
Full TAC half marathon results were as follows: Ben Neale 1:10:28; Sam Larkham 1:14:03; Nikki Kelly 1:21:52; Grant Harvey 1:22:05; Hayden Bond 1:23:46; Michael Greenacre 1:25:19; James Armstrong 1:32:34; Mark West 1:34:56; Helen Orme 1:43:47; Millie Steel 1:53:56; Duncan Tilney 1:55:28; Sarah Turner 1:56:47; Anna Luff 2:00:29; Richard Nettleship 2:03:43; Emma Webber 2:04:15; Lisa Hall 2:10:49; Lucy Hann 2:11:25; Sarah Prior 2:17:20; Val Evans 2:18:43; Danielle James 2:29:47; Ann Ruddock 2:31:13; Kitty Refson 2:36:30.
TAC 10k results were as follows: Corin Russell 0:40:45; Mandy Warnett 0:56:20; Annette Smith 1:05:53; Cynthia Squance 1:08:38; Darren Fisher 1:10:20.