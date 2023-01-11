Other athletes who deserve special mention are Miri Crossey and Freya Page. Miri showed great determination in the Under-13 girls race and achieved her best-ever result. Freya has been training with consistency and enthusiasm in the last few months. She was rewarded for her efforts with an excellent position, her improvement being highlighted by the fact she beat some older athletes who were a couple of minutes ahead of her in the opening race of the season in October.