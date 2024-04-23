Tavistock swimmer Sam Lake has become. double British champion at the national masters championships in Swansea The acclaimed Tavistock Swimming Club member and European champion aquathlon (swim/run) athlete, scooped two golds at the British Masters swimming Championships at Swansea National pool. She raced in the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle across the weekend. As it was at national level, the event was extremely competitive. Sam found herself racing against the best swimmers in the country in their respective age group categories.
Sam raced both Saturday and Sunday, coming away with two golds as British Champion in the 400m free and 800m freestyle in her 45-49 age group. She was also a very respectable 4th in the 200m free.style.
She said: “These national level masters swimmers are extremely competitive. There were British, European and World records being broken across the weekend. Great to see so many masters swimmers coming together to race.”
Tavistock Swimming Club also announced members who have qualified to compete in Swim England’s South West Regional Championships.
Gareth Davis the coach, helped see through qualifiers: Hannah Walker, 18 age category, Chloe Sheil, age 15 category, Nell Maguire, age 15 category, and Evie Palmer, age 16 category.
Sam said: “A huge well done to Chloe who has qualified for her first regional competition. The girls will head to Plymouth’s Life Centre over the May Bank Holiday weekend to take part in 12 individual events. This an amazing achievement for them all.”