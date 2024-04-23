Tavistock swimmer Sam Lake has become. double British champion at the national masters championships in Swansea The acclaimed Tavistock Swimming Club member and European champion aquathlon (swim/run) athlete, scooped two golds at the British Masters swimming Championships at Swansea National pool. She raced in the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle across the weekend. As it was at national level, the event was extremely competitive. Sam found herself racing against the best swimmers in the country in their respective age group categories.