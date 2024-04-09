On 70 minutes, more great play by Endacott and Cunningham down the left saw the former whip in a cross which flicked off Payne at the near post and went out for a corner. Four minutes later, Tavistock equalised. Great play by Harris down the right saw the full-back lay the ball back to Tallan Burns. Burns took his time before sending in a curling delivery towards the box looking for Ed Harrison. The cross fell perfectly on the head of the skipper, who powered the ball past Bishop and into the top corner.