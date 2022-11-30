Tavistock Athletics Club were the top club at last weekend’s Devon Cross Country Championships.
A massive team of 49 raced and brought home a treasure trove of medals.
Highlights were team victories for the under 13 girls and boys, senior and veteran ladies and the senior men. There was also a host of individual medalists in the various age categories.
The course and conditions at Exeter were perfect for cross country running. Each lap is approximately 2000m and is nicely challenging with long ascents and descents, grass and woodland tracks. After a week of dry weather the course was also firm underfoot which made for some fast races.