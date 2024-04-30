Most racing athletes from Tavistock Athletic Club decided to stay local this weekend to take part in one of the races organised by Run Plymouth as part of their Britain's Ocean City Running Festival.
Half marathon, 10k and 5k distances were offered, all starting and finishing on the spectacular Plymouth Hoe, and TAC runners were involved in each.
Fresh from her recent successes at the British Masters Swimming Championships, Sam Lake stormed to overall victory in the ladies 10k race, over 1.5min ahead of her nearest challenger. Of equal note was Val Evans (organiser of TAC's Couch to 5k programme) who finished first in her F70 category in the 10k race. Polly Iddon was first F40 runner in the 5k race.
In the half marathon, amongst nearly 3,000 finishers, young TAC athlete Emma Ryder completed her first race at this distance in spectacular style to take 8th place in the ladies race. James Armstrong also had a great run, finishing 12th in his M40 category.
Full results from the TAC competitors in the three races are as follows:
Half Marathon: Emma Ryder, 1:29:49 (8th FO); James Armstrong, 1:30:12 (12th M40); Lisa Hall, 2:08:38; Chris Jacob, 2:23:23; Sarah Walton, 2:23:28.
10k: Sam Lake, 41:06 (1st FO); Molly Bytheway, 52:08; Sarah Turner, 57:03; Val Evans, 1:04:11 (1st F70); Annette Smith, 1:05:23 (3rd F70).
5k: Jack Anthony, 19:55 (9th MO); Polly Iddon, 22:58 (1st F40); Suzannah Woodrow, 25:18 (9th FO).
A few runners did travel further afield this weekend as Newport was also holding its running festival, offering both full and half marathon distances. In the half marathon race, Ben Neale continued his run of strong performances, finishing 5th overall amongst 1455 competitors in an amazing time of 1hr 10min 31 sec. Two chose the full marathon, with Steve Cox (M55) finishing in 3:42:59 and Peter Bazley (M65) in 4:30:48.
A reminder that TAC's latest Couch to 5k programme starting this coming Saturday (May 4). The Thursday evening course is now full but there are still a few Saturday morning places available. Full details and enrolment via the 'Get into Running' link on tavistockathletics.co.uk website.