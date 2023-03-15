Conditions were heavy under foot, but Tavistock still looked to play a fast flowing running game and they were up and running in the opening 10 minutes.
A series of forward drives got halted before fly half Jack Easton moved the ball quickly to inside centre Ethan Lamerton who broke through to score under the posts.
Scrum half George Hillson converted. This was shortly followed by a powerful break from outside centre Connor Packwood, who drove over for Tavi’s second. Hillson converted.
With their scrum and lineout in the ascendancy the Moorlanders started to dominate and after another series of drives second row Toby Teague popped up on the right wing to charge over the line from 10 metres out.
More quick handling moved the ball into space for Packwood who broke two tackles to secure his second.
A fine solo score from Hillson, who found space on the short side to race clear and score, brought the first half to an end.
The second half started in a similar vain with Tavistock’s Seb Cox using his strength to drive over. Hillson converted.
Packwood then completed a well deserved hat trick after he showed good pace to finish in the right hand corner.
This was followed by a typically abrasive score from number 8 Jamie Legg who battled his way over from the base of the scrum. Hillson converted.
Flanker Jack Lewis needed no second invitation when he saw a gap and burst over the line from close range, before Legg added his second and Tavi’s tenth try.
Hillson converted. Exmouth then showed great character to score a try and a conversion after some neat handling from their backs.
The Moorlanders quickly bounced back and Packwood completed a memorable afternoon with his fourth try. Hillson converted.
Then a flowing backs move saw winger Liam Watts break free and score on the left. Hillson converted.
Exmouth added a second try and conversation in the last play of the game.