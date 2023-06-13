James Doble was 28 not out in Budleigh’s 50-over tally of 283 for seven.
Yeki and Shawkat may have been the prime wicket takers, but Tim Swanepoel’s none for 28 from seven overs kept the scoring down for a while.
Tavistock went off in hot pursuit with openers Billy Barriball (85) and Rhys Davies (67) putting on 140 in the first 27overs.
James White went in when Davies was dismissed and batted through for an unbeaten 58 that helped win the game.
A stand of 82 between White and skipper Charlie Barriball (46) took Tavistock within 16 runs of victory, which was clinched with more than four overs to go.
Captain Barriball had numerous pats on the back to administer in his post-match summing-up.
‘Yeki removed the Budleigh openers early on then the spin bowlers – Mo Shawkat, Rhys Davies and Shaun Daymond – really kept us in the game with tight bowling,’ said Daymond.
‘That opening stand between Rhys (Davies) and Billy (Barriball) set the platform for James White and myself to give us a comfortable run chase.’