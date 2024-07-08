TAVISTOCK Athletic Club runners took on a variety of races on Sunday. Two got up early enough to run the iconic Acronyms Tamar Bridge 10k, organised by Taurus Events. Now taking place for just the third time, this race is fast becoming a must-run due to the rare opportunity to run twice across the Tamar bridge and back whilst the route is closed to pedestrians and bicycles.
This doesn’t make it any easier though and it's a hard hilly run due to the start and finish being at the Marine Academy in Higher St Budeaux. Grant Harvey was in fine form, achieving an overall 11th place (and 3rd M40) out of the 565 finishers in a time of 38min 34 minutes. Darren Fisher also ran well, finishing in 1hr 13min 25s.
Another four TAC athletes took advantage of a slightly later start for the Magnificent 7 race - a tough 7-mile route through country lanes around Saltash with view of the Tamar and Lyner estuaries, organised as usual by Tamar Trotters.
This race forms part of the Armada Grand Prix series of races run by clubs in the region, and so attracts a large number of local entrants aiming to accumulate points over the year. Pete Bazley was the first TAC runner home, finishing in 59min 50s and securing 2nd place in the MV65 category.
Not far behind was Tony Shearer in 1:05:03 and gaining 2nd place in his MV70 category, Sarah Holland finished in 1:08:20, and Kate Rogers who won 1st place in her FV65 category by completing in 1:11:17.
Also on Sunday was the 'Balmy Bicton 10k', taking place in the grounds of Bicton College, Budleigh Salterton. TAC athlete Sam Lake was invited to take part as the race also incorporated the 'fastest teacher in the South West' competition. She was challenged by the continuous hills and rough terrain, but finished in 43min 47s to come away with two medals - 2nd in the teachers race and 3rd lady in the Bicton 10k.
Also taking part in both classes was Sam Larkham who ran a superb 35:59 to finish 4th overall, 4th teacher and 2nd in his age category.