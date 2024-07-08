Also on Sunday was the 'Balmy Bicton 10k', taking place in the grounds of Bicton College, Budleigh Salterton. TAC athlete Sam Lake was invited to take part as the race also incorporated the 'fastest teacher in the South West' competition. She was challenged by the continuous hills and rough terrain, but finished in 43min 47s to come away with two medals - 2nd in the teachers race and 3rd lady in the Bicton 10k.