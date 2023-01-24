Tavistock Swimming Club has reported a successful start to the year at the Devon County Championships last weekend (January 21-22.)
The club had 17 competitors across the competition’s three days, with ages ranging from 11 to 44 years. The club achieved many personal bests for individuals and high placings, including several finalists and two bronze medals.
Head coach James Lake said: ‘A huge well done to all who took part over the weekends and thanks once again to all our parents, officials and volunteers. We do appreciate what a long weekend it is for all involved and all our swimmers were superb.’
One swimmer of note (pictured) was Elsie Maguire who won bronze in the 100m and 200m backstroke finals for 15 years age group.
James said: ‘We are proud, as a club, of all the swimmers competing at the moment despite the huge disruption to their training due to Meadowlands being closed.
‘It has proved incredibly difficult but the have all been amazingly resilient. The show must go on.’
Nell Maguire: 50metres back stroke, ninth place, personal best - (PB).
Rose Sebag-Montefiore: 200m breast stroke, 6th, PB.
Hannah Walker: 200m breast stroke 14th; 50m backstroke 12th; 100m butterfly 14th; 400m freestyle 11th; 200m backstroke - finalist and PB.
Miley Lake: 100m backstroke 16th PB; 50m backstroke 13th PB; 200m free 13th PB; 400m freestyle 11th place, PB; 200m backstroke PB; 100m freestyle PB.
Sam Lake: 400m free 10th PB. Arabella Boxhall-Legitt: 200m breaststroke 15th, PB; 100m freestyle PB; 50m breaststroke PB, second in reserve finals.
Rory Cox: 100m butterfly 17th, PB; 100m backstroke, PB.
Jamie Dixon: 400m freestyle, PB, 4th in finals; 100m freestyle first in reserve finals PB; 100m backstroke 11th PB, 50m breaststroke finalist 4th.
Ellie Garrett: 200m backstroke.
Joel Lake: 100m butterfly 34th PB; 200 butterfly 1st reserve finals PB; 100m backstroke; 400m individual medley 5th.
Elsie Maguire: 100m backstroke, finalist 3rd bronze medal, PB; 50m backstroke finalist 5th; 200m backstroke, finalist, 3rd bronze medal.
Evie Palmer: 200m breaststroke 14th; 200m freestyle 14th PB; 100m freestyle, 1st reserve finals; 50m breaststroke finalist 7th.
Herbie Higham: 100m butterfly 1st reserve finals PB; 100m freestyle, 15th, PB.
Samuel Rice: 100m butterfly 26th; 400m freestyle, 13th, PB; 100m freestyle, 33rd.
Henry Paynter: 200m backstroke PB. Mia Buckley: 50m breaststroke. Erika Buckley: 50m breaststroke.
James added: ‘Several swimmers were presented by Tavistock Swimming Club with their special hats for achieving qualifying times for the County Championships, which, with two of the best clubs in the country is no mean feat. It’s one of the toughest counties to qualify for in the country.’