Last Saturday saw the annual running of the Langstone Fell race organised by Tavistock Run Project, writes David Chanter.
Now a part of the South West Fell Series, the race starts and finishes in Peter Tavy and the challenging route takes in Great Coombe Tor, Cox Tor, the Langstone and Stevens Grace on a circuitous route of approximately 11 kilometres.
The race encountered a few issues with a number of runners in the two-kilometre junior race not following the route which was disappointing, however the open race saw some competing action with Ceri Rees and Charlotte Walker victorious in the respective male and female category.
Later that day, TRP were well represented at the Ivybridge 10k road race.
TRP’s Jim Cole was a convincing winner in a time of 32 minutes and 30 seconds, with Alex Peyton-Jones running strongly for seventh place in 36 minutes and Mark Baker stopping the clock at 44 minutes.
Tuesday will see the club back to training, meeting at Meadowlands at 6pm.
Any new runners are welcome.