Stephen helps England win the tournament

A TAVISTOCK visually impaired bowler is celebrating a win at his first-ever international bowls tournament as part of the England Squad.

Stephen Hartley was in Solihull in the West Midlands over the weekend for the Para Home Nations tournament, which saw teams from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland compete in indoor bowls. It was a proud moment for Stephen when his team won — and he was presented with his England cap, number 47.

‘I played in four matches winning the first and last match,’ he said. ‘The country gets two points for each win. Overall England won 35 points to Scotland’s 22 and Wales 21. It was an amazing experience; everyone, even our opponents, were encouraging to the newbies. I’m so proud of being able to represent Tavistock and England!’