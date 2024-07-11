TAVISTOCK Squash Club held their club night competition for July in the form of a quarterly tournament.
With a good turnout and some of the club’s top players involved, this proved a great evening with lots of good squash and close action.
As a handicapped event, everyone had a chance of winning and after a few rounds, the Plate final was won by Simon Powell- he beat Dan Follett 15-9.
Meanwhile, Ian Smart came out on top in the main final with a narrow 15-13 win over Kieran Savage.
Ian was awarded the winners’ trophy and he and Simon both won a squash ball for their victorious efforts as well.
Next up at the club will be another quarterly handicapped tournament, taking place in October.
If anyone is interested in joining the club then full details can be found on the website at http://tavisquash.org.