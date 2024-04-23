In the plate final, Clinton Bixter was playing Jonathan Parson. Jonathan started fast out of the blocks and was able to easily take a 2-0 lead. However, Clinton picked up his game and was able to close it to 2-1. In the fourth game, Clinton was 14-13 up and on the brink of taking it to a fifth game but a penalty stroke made it 14-14 with a golden point to play. Jonathan went on to take the golden point and won the match 3-1.