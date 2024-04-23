TAVISTOCK Squash Club’s annual John Jameson Trophy finals were played recently.
In the plate final, Clinton Bixter was playing Jonathan Parson. Jonathan started fast out of the blocks and was able to easily take a 2-0 lead. However, Clinton picked up his game and was able to close it to 2-1. In the fourth game, Clinton was 14-13 up and on the brink of taking it to a fifth game but a penalty stroke made it 14-14 with a golden point to play. Jonathan went on to take the golden point and won the match 3-1.
In the main final, last year’s losing finalist, Will Westlake, took on Neil Martin. The match started off with high intensity with neither player winning more than three points in a row. As the game progressed, Will’s power game was starting to take its toll, but Neil managed to keep it close with Will sneaking the game 15-14.
The second game was one-sided in Neil’s favour, with Neil managing to maintain a strong lead that was too big for Will to catch up. With the match tied at 1-1, Will started to put a lot of pressure on Neil and with Neil tiring quickly Will took the third game. Will’s superior fitness proved decisive in the fourth game and he powered his way to victory with a 3-1 win.
If anyone is interested in joining the club then full details can be found on the website at www.tavisquash.org.