SEVENTEEN of Devon’s best under 11 and under 13 squash players descended on Tavistock Squash Club to play in the fourth Graded Tournament of the season.
The players received coaching in the morning and then played in a highly competitive tournament in the afternoon. The tournament attracted players from all round Devon including five players from Tavistock Squash Club.
There are a series of eight graded tournament for the juniors to play in and each tournament is held at a different squash club around the county. The next tournament is to be held at Exeter Golf and Country Club in early January.
Steve Mooney, who is responsible for Devon Squash Junior Programme, was pleased with how the players applied themselves to the morning’s coaching session and then the tournament later that afternoon.
If you would like your child to play squash in the New Year, then please feel free to contact Steve Mooney – [email protected]