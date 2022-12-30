Tavistock’s Sally Renard won four medals – including a gold – at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands.
Swimming captain Sally won gold in the women’s 1500m athletics, silver in the 50-metre breaststroke and bronzes in the 400m athletics and indoor rowing event, a four-minute timed row in which she clocked up the third-highest distance of all competitors.
An elated Sally said: ‘It’s quite a surreal feeling but easily the most amazing event I’ve ever taken part in – to even be considered for the games is a feat in itself. It’s been a fantastic experience for my family too to come with me and witness this international event which hosts countries from all over the world.’
Sally was accompanied by her family, including daughters Daisy, 8, and Maya, 5.