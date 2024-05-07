TAVISTOCK Athletic Club's Richard Drage proudly donned his England vest at the England versus Wales Masters 10km in Birmingham on Sunday and fully justified the selectors' decision. He won his M65 age category in fine style with a time of 38 minutes and 35 seconds, now ranking as the sixth fastest M65 in the country. Richard now hopes to be selected for the 5k International later in the year and in this instance, paid tribute to club colleague and coach Bob Chapman for his continued help, support and encouragement.
Also on Sunday, two of TAC's elite athletes, Adam Holland and Sam Lake, represented the club in the best way possible in the MK Rocket 5k, running from central Milton Keynes to the MK Dons Stadium. Adam won the race outright in a field of 1,250 runners in a startling time of 15 minutes and 18 seconds – a new personal best. Meanwhile, Sam finished third in the ladies' race and second in her M45 category, in 19 minutes and 26 seconds – a season's best and a new FV45 club record time.
Closer to home, four TAC athletes popped across to Saltash to run the half marathon and 5k+ races. In the former were Sarah Holland (two hours, five minutes and 39 seconds) and Pete Bazley (two hours, 18 minutes and 49 seconds). Kate Rogers and Les Wilkinson were the duo in the latter, finishing in 29 minutes and one second and 31 minutes and 45 seconds respectively.