Also on Sunday, two of TAC's elite athletes, Adam Holland and Sam Lake, represented the club in the best way possible in the MK Rocket 5k, running from central Milton Keynes to the MK Dons Stadium. Adam won the race outright in a field of 1,250 runners in a startling time of 15 minutes and 18 seconds – a new personal best. Meanwhile, Sam finished third in the ladies' race and second in her M45 category, in 19 minutes and 26 seconds – a season's best and a new FV45 club record time.