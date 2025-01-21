WEST Devon C, the team at the foot of the Tavistock Social Club Snooker League Championship table, upset the odds in their latest outing as they took out leaders West Devon B.
A fighting show from West Devon C belied their lowly position as they took out the leaders West Devon B with a stirring 4 – 1 win.
Coxon, Williams and King put the basement side into an unassailable position, securing the first three frames.
Murton pulled one back for the B Team only for Chamberlain to reinstate the C team’s three frame lead with a gritty win over the B team's skipper Hoare.
Meanwhile, the Cons latent sleeping giant Roffey stirred with a well-worked win over Golfs’ Read to set his team on the path to victory.
Lasker then showed his potential with a hard-fought win over Golf skipper Scott to put the Cons two up.
Hoare completed the victory for the Cons as he pounced on an unforced error from Ninnis on the pink to put the cons two up in a high-scoring frame.
Two face-saving frames from Golf duo Bartlett and Dodd then reduced the arrears for their team to 2 – 3 on the night.
It remains extremely tight up and down the Championship with three points separating the four teams. Conservative C, Golf Club B and West Devon B are all tied on 15 points whilst West Devon C are the slight outliers on 12.
There were no breaks of the week to report on.
Something else there wasn’t any of to report on was action from the Premier League, leaving West Devon A and Conservative A fighting tooth-and-nail for the top spot whilst Conservative Zss remain well adrift as something of a third wheel.