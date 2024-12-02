GOLF B notched up their second win of the season with a solid 4–1 victory over West Devon B.
Wins for Dodd, Ninnis (Snr), Scott and Bartlett did the damage before Hoar pulled one back for West Devon.
Highlight of the night was an ‘on fire’ performance from Mark Ninnis, picking up his first win of the season in consummate style.
Top of the table West Devon A went along their merry way with a 4–1 win at Con C.
Not that it was all one-sided, with the Cons having their chances, but it was West Devon that still managed to open up a four-nil lead thanks to wins from Taylor, Rawlinson, Rich and Hart.
Jago then provided a face-saving win for the Cons with a superb win over Heathman.
No big breaks to mention but a constant stream of continuous potting from Jago was too much for Heathman to handle.