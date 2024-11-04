WEST Devon A edged out Con A in the battle of the big boys.
West Devon went two up with Heathman in a black ball win backed up by Hart, who is proving to have been a valuable summer signing.
Watters pulled one back for the Cons in a dominant display before the match was sealed by West Devon’s Rawlinson in a comfortable win over Bray.
The deficit was reduced by the Cons with a powerful showing from Babb with a 34 break which proved too much for Kevin Rich to come back from.
Con C took over top spot in the league with an excellent 4–1 win over West Devon C.
Roffey showed grit and determination to edge out Roberts followed by Robin Hoar to make it two for the Cons.
West Devon hit back with a tasty display from Shrimpton, a nice 22 break reducing the arrears for his team.
Jago then made it a personal three out of three to go top of the player rankings and stretch the Cons lead.
The jam on the scone was then applied for the Cons with Davey keeping his nerve to make it 4 frames for his team.
Golf B went to the Con Club and came away with a decent 3 – 2 win over the Con Zss.
Conservative C 4 - 1 West Devon C
West Devon A 3 – 2 Conservative A
Conservative Zss 2 – 3 Golf B
The Golf Club showing far superior concentration and paying more attention to their frames than the Cons, paid full dividends for them.
Despite losing the first frame to the ever-reliable Stewart, Golf picked up the next three to secure the match with good wins for Read, Bartlett and Oliver.
Last on Dent added some respectability to the Cons score with a sparkling potting display, a 30-break bearing testament to his dominance.