SOUTH Zeal B enjoyed a whitewash win over their clubmates, South Zeal A. They prevailed 6-0 in week five of the LAS Aerospace Ltd & Okehampton District Snooker League.
In another inter-club match, Winkleigh A came out on top against their B team, winning 4-2.
The other two fixtures ended in draws, with British Legion facing South Zeal C and Northlew taking on Sheepwash, both finishing 3-3.
Breaks of 20 or above came from: Dave Howell (22), Andy Bissett (23,23), Tom Mares (32), James Anstey (24), Alan Short (42,28), Andrew Wonnacott (30), Ian Gill (23), Scott Powell (27) and Arnie Searle (23).
After these fixtures, Northlew continue to lead the way with four wins and a draw from their five games, on 22 points. Rounding out the current podium are South Zeal B and C with 19 and 17 respectively. South Zeal A meanwhile, are bringing up the rear on 8 points.