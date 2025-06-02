Talented horse riders from Shebbear College’s Equestrian Teams have confirmed they are among the best in the country.
The team achieved outstanding success at the Independent Schools Association (ISA) National Schools’ Two-Day Event, at Princethorpe College in Rugby.
A convoy of 12 horses, seven riders, and support team took part in the prestigious event.
Shebbear entered three teams into the 70cm (for beginner eventers), 90cm and 100cm sections (for experienced riders), competing against some of the best equestrian squads from independent schools across the UK.
The event consisted of dressage, show jumping, steeplechase and cross country phases, with all riders performing phenomenally in each section.
Results: First place for both the 70cm Team (Zola Webber on Biscuit, Annabelle Greenslade on Flynn, Anaya Stoneman on Blue and Chloe Tabor on Lennie) and the 100cm Team (Anaya Stoneman on Dunkie, Chloe Tabor on Samsara, Neve Webber on Buzz and Tichy Sanders on Mo). Second place for the 90cm team (Annabelle Greenslade on Kirby, Isobel Thrasher on Cassie, Tichy Sanders on Tibby and Neve Webber on Flo). The riders also saw several individual placements
These results place Shebbear College at the top of the ISA competition. Equestrian team Leader and Shebbear College teacher, Marie Webber said: “These exceptional results reflect not only the riders’ skill and commitment but also their camaraderie and teamwork.
“To have such talented riders within our small school community is very unique, with 6 of the 7 riders (the 7th not old enough yet) also competing in the British Eventing Youth Team Programme, working incredibly hard all year-round to get to this level.”
She added: “We couldn’t be prouder of our incredible group of young eventers, who demonstrated professionalism, resilience, and sportsmanship throughout the competition. Their achievements are richly deserved and a shining example of the excellence within our school community.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.