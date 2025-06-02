Results: First place for both the 70cm Team (Zola Webber on Biscuit, Annabelle Greenslade on Flynn, Anaya Stoneman on Blue and Chloe Tabor on Lennie) and the 100cm Team (Anaya Stoneman on Dunkie, Chloe Tabor on Samsara, Neve Webber on Buzz and Tichy Sanders on Mo). Second place for the 90cm team (Annabelle Greenslade on Kirby, Isobel Thrasher on Cassie, Tichy Sanders on Tibby and Neve Webber on Flo). The riders also saw several individual placements