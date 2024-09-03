TAVISTOCK Run Project coach Dave Chanter returned from a highly successful weekend at Loughborough University where he was a part of the winning team at the School Games.
The School Games brings together the best athletes in Great Britain to compete against each other across ten different sports. The athletes are subdivided into Teams distinguished by eight recent Olympic venues with points awarded from first to eighth.
Dave was endurance and para coach to Team London who after twenty-five athletic events across track and field, came out on top.
Many future Olympians have come through the School Games and there were some outstanding performances witnessed over the two days of competition.
Next week Dave leaves for Canfranc in North Eastern Spain where he will lead the Great Britain Masters team at the World Masters Mountain Running Championships.