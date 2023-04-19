Huge congratulations to all the runners who completed the 26.2 miles of the London Marathon this year, writes Corin Russell.
It was another epic turnout for RunFitRunFast runners, with 10 runners completing the course on Sunday.
In damp conditions (similar to Devon!) the athletes set off from the iconic startline in Greenwich Park, winding their way through the streets of London before finishing on the Mall near Buckingham Palace.
A massive well done to first home Sam Larkham, he gained a position in the championship zone & crossed the finishing line in a massive PB of 2h 37m, pacing the race to perfection from start to finish.
Next over the line was Matt Harris who completed a sub-three-hour marathon for the first time in a PB of 2h 59m – again perfect splits. He was closely followed by a group of RFRF runners; Sam White 3h 27m (PB), Sam Hortopp 3h 28m, David Parish 3h 32m (PB), Sarah Worth 3h 41m(PB) , Claire Brittan 3h 43m (CR), Jenni Ford 3h 43m (PB) and Nicky Maguire 3h 59m(PB).
Our final RFRF athlete to cross the finish line was Deirdre Stapleton whom, despite a few setbacks in training ran an incredible race & raised over £3000 for the Children with Cancer charity, finishing in 6h 56m(PB). She showed all the determination & resilience required to complete this gruelling race.
And finally a big well done to Thomas Hennessey. He was selected to run the Mini London Marathon as part of the South West team for the first time and finished strongly to make the top 30 out of over 400 runners. Huge congratulations to everyone.