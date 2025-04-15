OKEHAMPTON Running Club members were in action all over even if not all are reported here. Many will have been park running and in particular, the new Okehampton Park Run had a strong field of members and too many to mention here.
Run 4 All 5k Paris
Jo Page hopped over the channel to Paris and ran this 5K shakeout run as a steady relaxed loosener in preparation for the following day Paris Marathon. The run started at the Louvre and finished at the Eiffel Tower.
Paris Marathon
It was the perfect weather conditions for this year’s Paris Marathon. The course passes by all the iconic sights from the Champes-Elysees to the Eiffel Tower.
Jo Page described the race as a bit congested at times but had an electric atmosphere which helped when the going got tough. She was super happy with her time of 3 hrs 25 minutes. Jo could now celebrate as this was her 30th marathon.
A way to go to get into the 100-mile club though which only one ORC has achieved to date.
Beltane Brightfire 10K
Pearl Barnes stayed more local and ran the Beltane Brightfire 10K, which annoyingly ended up being 7.3 miles instead of 6.2.
The route included 1500ft of accent from Fingle Bridge by OuterEdge. She described it as a great run.
Pearl has just returned to running after recovering from a fracture. She came 30/42 with a time of 1hr 40. It is always good to see an injured member back in action and running.
