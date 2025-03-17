OKEHAMPTON Running Club head coach Robert Richards held his Couch to 50km half marathon event on Sunday, March 16.
The scheme is designed by Robert to help encourage and motivate runners to achieve increased distances beyond the 5km distance. Many club runners taking part last year managed to successfully achieve the 10km, half marathon, marathon and 50km distance, supported by Robert and others in the club.
Sunday’s event saw Lorna Critchlow achieve her first-ever half-marathon. A total of 15 ORCs, including Lorna, met up at the Pavilion in Okehampton and made their way up to the Army Camp. The route continued over Black Down before dropping down to Meldon Quarry.
Runners took a scenic journey around Meldon Reservoir before climbing up and around Sourton Tor. The route returns past Prewley Moor, Meldon village, through the bluebell forest and across the golf course to finish back at the Pavilion.
The day was made even better by the glorious sunshine and was thoroughly enjoyed by all. Some of the runners will now begin marathon training in preparation for the next big event!
Meanwhile, Ian Ripper described the second Dartmoor Winter Pairs Race as “beautiful, if cold” and added that the race format was “fun” with pairs going out in a staggered start.
The Dartmoor Winter Pairs Race is one of the South West Fell Runners’ longer courses at 21km with over 715 metres of climb (before deviations). At each point, runners hunt about for the hole punch to perforate their cards and navigate to the next point.
The event raises money for Dartmoor Search and Rescue and the pub kindly donated a few deserved beers for the runners.
It was Ian’s first time taking part in a proper navigation run and said it was a “lot of fun. You can see people choosing different routes and getting it right or wrong.”
There was a good showing of ORCs at the event. Chris Turner and Paul Crease came second in the event overall with a finish time of one hour and 41 minutes. Joe Lane teamed up with Tavistock runner Rob Jinman to come in at a time of 1h & 54m, as did Tom Poland and Robert Kelly.
Eddie Kingdom was next home teaming up with Paul Cross in 2h & 6m, rounded out by Ian Ripper and Bernard Stricker in 2h & 25m.
Also enjoying the fine weather and a half-marathon distance were Garry Wallace and Mary Roberts. Mary and Garry travelled over to Bath for one of the UK’s “most prestigious half marathons” which also happens to be the largest charity fundraising event in South-West England. Since 2000, more than £30 million has been raised for charity at the Bath Half.
More than 12,000 runners took to the streets for the city’s largest sporting event, setting off at 10.30am from Royal Victoria Park. The two-lap route heads west along the north of the River Avon, taking runners along the south side and looping back towards the city at Great Pulteney Street. Runners then run back past Royal Victoria Park for the second lap before finishing on Royal Avenue, just past the Royal Crescent.
Garry completed the event in a time of two hours and five minutes with Mary close behind in two hours and 13 minutes.