THIS weekend saw Okehampton Running Club members travelling far and wide to take part in a varied range of events.
First up on Saturday was Carole Loader, running in the creative format race ‘Fallout: The Cloud Strikes Back’. The race scenario bases participants at a secret, reactivated atomic energy research facility near Harwell in Oxfordshire.
Following an accident and the release of radioactive material, the runners have 12 hours to reach a maximum safe distance of 40 miles ‘as the crow flies’ or be vaporised by the ever-expanding cloud.
Carole survived to run another day covering actual mileage of 51.7 which was 41.9 miles ‘as the crow flies’. Having had a thoroughly enjoyable day out, she was very happy to finish joint 1st female and joint 10th overall.
Also on Saturday, Keeley Phillips with her dog Loki was in Wales to run the only K9 ultra marathon in the UK - the Ultra Cani-Trail Wales.
Back for its fourth year, this tried and tested dog-friendly course is run over 30 miles of Welsh mountains starting and finishing in Llanharan and taking in approximately 4900ft of elevation. Wales treated them to a good weather day and they were delighted to finish their first ultra together after a tough day out in the mountains.
Chris Fulford-Brown and Mark Peck who headed to Escot Park for the second running of the Exeter Trail Race 10km. Run entirely off-road with some tough little climbs along the way, Mark reported a nice route of winding paths around the estate with some mud thrown in.
Despite an unfortunate run-in with some bees on route, Mark Peck still finished 6th overall and 1st senior male in 53:12 whilst Chris Fulford-Brown was very pleased to finish as 1st MV70 in 1:12:49.
On Sunday, Steve Sincock was in Reading to run one of the UK’s most celebrated half marathons since its start in 1983. The race features a fast, scenic course that loops through the historic Reading University campus and finishes inside the Madjeski Stadium, home of Reading Football Club. It attracts thousands of runners each year and over 15,000 spectators who create an unforgettable race day atmosphere.
Having had to pull out of the race last year through injury, Steve was very much looking forward to being on the start line this year. The race didn’t disappoint and Steve reported it was a great event all on closed roads with loads of support and entertainment along the way. He said it was awesome running in to finish in the stadium.
The conditions clearly suited Steve as he finished in an impressive chip time of 1:27:00 as 1st MV65 (and MV60) also improving on the ORC club record he set a few weeks ago at Bideford.
Elsewhere, Ian Ripper made a return trip to the rolling hills of Templeton near Tiverton for his second running of The Feighan Fury.
Set up in memory of SWRR member Mike Feighan, the race promotes the positive mental health benefits of running and each year donates funds to a chosen charity. The race offers a fun but challenging 10-mile multi-terrain route that is 70% off-road and is mostly run over private land covering plenty of hills, woodland trails, rivers and of course a bit of mud.
Ian was treated to some lovely sunshine and drier underfoot conditions this time around and finished in 1:32:49 matching his time from two years ago!
Another great result to round off a busy weekend of ORC racing.