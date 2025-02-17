FIVE Okehampton Running Club members were in action at the second edition of RunFitRun5, which took place on Sunday, February 16.
Taking in views of Dartmoor and crossing Meldon Viaduct, this is a largely flat, fast out-and-back 5-miler on tarmac along the Granite Way heading out towards Okehampton. Conditions were challenging and freezing cold thanks to a blustery, icy wind that blew especially strongly over the exposed Meldon Viaduct.
Leading the way for these fantastic ORCS results was Luke Stannus who finished first overall in just 26:56, setting a new course record and new club MU18 and overall club records.
Steve Sincock came home next in 32:50 setting a new club MV65 record. A massive congratulations goes to Claudine Benstead who set a new English FV65 record and new club FV65 record in a time of 33:21. Mary Roberts and Chris Fulford-Brown both ran strongly to finish in 44:16 and 45:23 respectively.
Elsewhere on Sunday, ORC coach Robert Richards led a training group for those continuing with the ORC Couch to 50k programme.
Chloe Kershaw, Richard Pike and Nick Marvin completed the training session which was a 100min Dartmoor run. Starting from Belstone village, they headed up to Belstone Tor and then followed the ridge across to Oke Tor experiencing some very high winds along the way.
At Oke Tor, they headed down across the East Okement river, where it was more pleasant in the valley out of the worst of the wind, before heading back into Belstone.
An enjoyable outing on the moor was had by all despite the freezing cold conditions and it was great preparation for the upcoming half marathon event.
Pictured is Mary after her strong run at the RunFitRun5 event.