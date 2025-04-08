OKEHAMPTON Running Club trio Andrew Vernon, Claudine Benstead and Jackie Dawes took part in the first of this year’s Run Exe 5k Summer Series.
Competitors can run any of the six individual races, or take part in the series, the final scoring is based on the best four results achieved.
Despite a strong headwind, there were good results for the ORCs with Andrew coming first in his age category in 19:10, Claudine first in hers in 20:12 and Jackie in 25:54.
Glorious weather on Saturday saw Pearl Barnes competing in the 11k event at Roadford Lake, courtesy of Purple Gecko.
Pearl has been injured, but as she’d entered the race several months ago thought she’d give it a go and do her best. She was pleased to finish in a time of 1:15:19.
Lois Rowlands travelled to Salisbury on Sunday to take part in the Salisbury 10-mile race to run it with her daughter and partner. Billed as a friendly race, suitable for all abilities, the route follows a scenic path north of Salisbury along the banks of the River Avon.
Lois said it was a lovely route (apart from the lap of the athletics track at the end) and she was delighted with her time of 1:49:00.
Jo-Anne Turner was in Brighton to take part in the Brighton marathon, an event spanning two days in the renowned coastal city and celebrating the vibrant community of Brighton and Hove. On such a hot day Jo was pleased to finish in 4:45:00, raising over £850 for the Alzheimer’s Society.
Lastly, the club is not just about racing with 22 ORCs (pictured) taking part in a chatty social run of 8k on Sunday from the Pump and Peddle.
On a glorious morning everyone enjoyed the run and also the well-earned coffee and cake at the end!