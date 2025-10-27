BERE Alston Trekkers were well represented at the Tavy 7, a 7-mile road run that takes place on the western edges of Dartmoor.
The race, which has been held annually for nearly 40 years, offers an undulating but very scenic course that starts and finishes on Plaster Down.
The start and finish in a grassy field is the only part of the run not on tarmac. The route takes runners across Plaster Down and then a gradual, long climb out to the hamlet of Sampford Spinney.
Runners then complete a loop that sees them return to Plaster Down before a final charge down the field to the finish line. The weather was dry and temperatures above freezing and below warm so ideal for running.
Murray Turner certainly enjoyed the conditions as the first Trekker home in a time of 55:52, with Lisa Birch the first female Trekker to cross the line in 58:44.
Following behind were Will Hine in 59:23, Kate Medhurst 1:04:54, husband and wife duo Quintin and Samantha Harte-Latrimouille both at 1:05:59, Dominika Nawalaney 1:18:46, Peter Kenvin 1:20:00 and a very welcome return back to racing for Debbie Ashton, who finished in 1:36:58.
Pictured, left to right, are: Peter Kenvin, Lisa Birch, Debbie Ashton, Murray Turner, Dominika Nawalaney, Will Hine, Samantha Harte-Latrimouille, Quintin Harte-Latrimouille and Kate Medhurst.
