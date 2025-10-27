OKEHAMPTON Argyle certainly had their shooting boots on when they faced Axminster Town on Saturday, October 25.
Richard Washburn’s side struck five times against the struggling Tigers to secure a third victory of their SW Peninsula League campaign.
Bradley Ausden scored twice at the Enchanted House Beds Arena with singles coming from Oliver Cleave, Josh Robins and Tyler Little. Gavin Herrod scored the Axminster goal.
Oke’s rivals Crediton United did them a favour elsewhere as their 2-0 victory at Teignmouth AFC sees Argyle move up a spot to 13th, although the Teigns do have two games in hand to rectify that.
Talking of Crediton and they will host Argyle in one of two big games this week for the latter. They go to Lords Meadow tomorrow night before returning to Simmons Park to host Bishops Lydeard on Saturday, November 1.
Axminster are rock-bottom with no wins from 13 currently whereas Bishops Lydeard are a point ahead of them and so back-to-back weekend wins would alleviate any lingering concerns of Okehampton being sucked into the relegation scrap.
Elsewhere in the Peninsula League this weekend, there were wins for Bovey Tracey AFC, Newton Abbot Spurs and Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police to name a few.
Ausden scored Oke’s brace and this feat was matched by Bovey’s Stuart Bowker, Spurs’ Toby Pullman and Stoke’s Saul Vanes.
Bovey won 2-1 at home against Ilfracombe Town to make it 11 wins from 12 with Spurs also playing in front of their own supporters, surviving a late scare to close the gap on second-placed Bridport FC by beating them 3-2. The aforementioned Stoke prevailed 4-0 at Broadley Lane, sending Torrington United home empty-handed.
There were also wins for Ilminster Town, Middlezoy Rovers, Cullompton Rangers and, as previously mentioned, Crediton United.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.