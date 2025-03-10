IT was a half-granite grizzly kind of day as runners from Bere Alston Trekkers travelled across Devon at the weekend to take on three very different races.
Lisa Birch travelled north to Bideford to take on the 30th running of the Bideford Amateur Athletics Club’s iconic Half Marathon with nearly 1,000 runs converging on the region. Starting and finishing in the town the course takes runners out on roads alongside the River Torrington and returns back via the Tarka Trail.
This was Lisa's first half marathon distance race in six years and she was rewarded for her efforts with a new distance personal best time of 1:52:48.
Travelling the shorter distance to Okehampton, Kate Medhurst and Will Hine ran in the Granite Way 20. This 20-mile distance event is run out and back along the Granite Way Cycle Trail from Okehampton towards Lydford and involves two laps of the route.
Kate crossed the finish line in 3:21:54 and Will finished in 3:27:26.
Finally, a quartet of Trekkers (pictured) made the visit to Seaton, South Devon to tackle The Grizzly.
This is a tough event that takes in glorious East Devon coastline and countryside with over 2,000 feet of assent. Along the way, runners encounter two pebbled beaches, two energy-sapping muddy bogs and the infamous 'Stairway To Heaven' a steep path up the side of a cliff.
Though conditions were very muddy underfoot in many places, glorious sunshine helped to propel the quartet round the course with Jim Medhurst first Trekker home in 4:03:09, followed by Keith Wilcocks in 4:21:51, Sam Harte Latrimouille in 4:28:28 and Mel Greaves in 5:40:42.