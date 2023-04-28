Starting and finishing at historic Hartland Abbey the Hartbreaker is a demanding trail race that encompasses two distance events either a nine-ish-mile route or the full 18-ish-mile route.
Both distances offer the best of Devonshire coast and countryside from the coastal path out towards Hartland Lighthouse to bluebell-laden ancient woodlands.
Not for the faint-hearted, the route takes in rough rocky terrain, cliff edges with vertiginous drops, steps, river crossings, steep climbs that require the use of a rope to help you climb and more than enough mud to satisfy anyone.
This is a race where the emphasis is not on speed but on enjoying the albeit-at-times-arduous journey.
To help your enjoyment several of the aid stations serve Prosecco, cocktails and beer along the way alongside plenty of food snacks; a kind of running picnic, really.
An eye needs to be kept on the clock though as the race has two strict cut-off limits along the route.
Battling through sunshine and showers, a good time was had by all and there was a mixture of satisfaction and relief on crossing the finishing line.
Running in the nine-ish-mile event, Kate and Stuart Medhurst both finished in 2:27:47 with Jim Medhurst a fraction behind in 2:27:48.
Opting for the 18-ish miles, Paul Martin finished in 4:49:11, Lisa Birch in 4:49:13, Christie Campbell 4:49:16 and Lisa Nickel in 5:15:36.