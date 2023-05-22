As we move towards summer the racing is certainly heating up.
First up for RunFitRunFast, they had the excellent Emma Dooney who took herself out of her comfort zone and did the Muskie Madness 10km. This turned out to be a highly competitive, hot and hilly 10km but it is safe to say she nailed it, winning the V40 female category.
On Sunday, coaches Ben Neale and Corin Russell did the Great West Run in Exeter. Again it was hilly and hot but a successful day was had by both. Ben was first home in a PB time of one hour nine minutes and third overall, followed by Coz, who is building back to racing, in fine form with one hour 27 minutes.