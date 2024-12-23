TAVISTOCK RFC’s relegation worries in Western Counties West took a turn for the worse after a 29-0 defeat by Bideford in the basement battle on the KGV ground.
Bideford had not won a game prior to Saturday’s showdown with second-bottom Tavistock, who had lost all of their three previous outings.
It was Tavistock’s chance to move closer to safety – and they were still in the game until half time.
Tavistock’s lack of experience in almost every department was exposed in the second half as Bideford added three more tries en-route to their first league win of the season.
Bideford (6pts) remain bottom but have reduced the distance between themselves and Tavistock (13) to seven points. Getting ahead of Bude (18), Penryn (19) and St Ives (19) is the target for both strugglers.
Marc Kerswill, the Tavistock player coach, said considering the gaps in the side the result was ‘not as bad as it could have been’,
“When you take out myself, Ethan Lamerton and Richard Cann, all carrying niggles, there were just 50 games experience between the rest,” said Kerswill.
“We had a couple brand-new to the game, and a few late returners, along with the couple of colts who have stepped up this year.
“Dan Jenkin, playing first game of the season, carried well and put in numerous hits in the unfamiliar role of flanker.
“Harry Ball played his first-ever senior game of rugby at the age of 30 too!
“The effort and desire was there, but we didn't have enough about us to maintain long enough passages of play against a team that, although winless, had plenty of experience.”
Kerswill remains optimistic Tavistock can play their way out of trouble in the second half of the season.
“A few boys are rumoured to want to re-join in the New Year, but I will wait and see if they show first,” said Kerswill.
“Brighter days are ahead ... somewhere!”