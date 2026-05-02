GARETH Steenson leans back in his seat, the weight of memory and loyalty pulling him in two directions at once.
For a man who has given so much to both Ulster Rugby and Exeter Chiefs, today’s European Challenge Cup semi-final is more than just a fixture. It is, as he puts it with a wry smile, “too close to call.”
Steenson’s journey began in Ulster colours, a young out-half with ambition and a deep connection to Northern Ireland’s rugby heartbeat. But it was across the Irish Sea, at Sandy Park, where he truly built his legacy. Twelve remarkable years turned him into Exeter’s all-time leading points scorer, a central figure in their rise from hopeful contenders to champions of England and Europe.
Now, back home in Northern Ireland, his voice carries the authority of someone who has lived both sides of this story. And yet, even he cannot separate them.
“I’ve got split loyalties,” he admits. “Exeter is home from home for me. My kids were born there, I’ve a bar there, and some of my happiest memories are tied up in that club. But Ulster… Ulster is where it all started.”
That emotional divide mirrors the contest itself. On one side, an Ulster team brimming with attacking confidence, chasing a first European final in 14 years. On the other, a Chiefs side reborn after what Steenson calls a “dark place,” eager to reclaim their identity and write a new chapter.
He knows exactly what drives the Chiefs.
“There’ll be a huge motivation for those lads,” he says. “Winning the Champions Cup was massive, but the fans weren’t there. They missed the biggest day in the club’s history. That still hurts.”
The memory of that silent triumph in 2020 lingers. No roaring crowd, no parade, no shared celebration—just players and staff in an empty stadium, trying to grasp the magnitude of what they had achieved. For Exeter, this semi-final is not just about silverware; it is about giving their supporters the moment they were denied.
Ulster, though, have their own hunger. Rugby in Northern Ireland is more than a sport—it’s a unifying force. “You can travel hours and still see people in Ulster jerseys,” Steenson says. “A home semi-final is huge. The crowd will have a massive part to play.”
He expects a fascinating tactical battle. Ulster’s high-tempo, expansive style against an Exeter side that has simplified its game, rediscovered its core, and sharpened its edge. Key individuals on both sides could tip the balance, but Steenson resists the temptation to predict.
“It’s a big ask for Chiefs,” he concedes, “but I don’t think it’s a bad thing they lost last weekend at Gloucester - it’ll refocus them. They’ll tighten things up defensively and come out firing.”
Then he pauses, the competitor in him giving way to the supporter.
“Who would it mean more to?” he muses. “Ulster haven’t won in a long time. But I know how fanatical the Chiefs supporters are too.”
In truth, that question captures everything. Two clubs, two stories, one place in Bilbao at stake.
And for Steenson - who is also part of Ireland Women’s coaching set-up for the current Six Nations - watching it all unfold, there is only one certainty.
“It’s going to be tight,” he says. “Honestly… it’s too close to call.”
Premier Sports is the home of Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup in the UK and Ireland – with every minute of live action from four thrilling semi-finals this weekend plus Finals weekend in Bilbao on May 22/23. Tune into Premier Sports 1 from 5.15pm on Saturday for Ulster v Exeter Chiefs live from the Affidea Stadium in Belfast. Gareth Steenson will be alongside Graham Little, Andrew Trimble, Chris Robshaw, Martin Gillingham and Jamie Lyall. To join in www.premiersports.com from just £11.99 a month @PremSportsTV
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