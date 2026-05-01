EXETER Chiefs have been dealt an untimely injury blow with club captain Jack Yeandle ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a foot injury.
The 36-year-old hooker picked up the problem during the recent Gallagher Premiership clash with Northampton Saints at Sandy Park two weeks ago. After undergoing scans and seeking a specialist opinion, it has now been confirmed that surgery is required.
Yeandle is set to go under the knife this week before beginning an intensive rehabilitation programme with the Chiefs’ medical staff, bringing a premature end to what has been an impressive campaign for the veteran forward.
Director of rugby Rob Baxter admitted the loss is a significant one but is hopeful the decision to operate immediately will benefit both player and club in the long term.
“Our hope is that by getting the surgery done now, Jack will be fully fit and ready to play a full part in pre-season,” said Baxter. “He’s had a great season and started a lot of games for us.
“The positive with this type of injury is that, aside from running, he can begin working on other physical areas early. For a hooker, that means focusing on neck stability and upper body strength.
“By missing games now, there’s a good chance he’ll come back next season in an even better place, with plenty still left in the tank.”
While Yeandle’s absence is a blow, there is better news elsewhere for the Devonians. Tighthead prop Ehren Painter is set to return to competitive action this weekend after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
The 28-year-old recently made his comeback after 15 months out in a friendly against the Royal Navy and will now link up with Cornish Pirates to gain valuable game-time.
Baxter believes the move is crucial in rebuilding match sharpness.
“We’re incredibly keen to get Ehren playing regularly because that makes him far more selectable,” he said. “Coming back from a long-term injury straight into Premiership or European rugby is tough.
“This is a great opportunity for him to get meaningful minutes and put himself back in contention.”
Cornish Pirates, currently seventh in the Championship, host Coventry Rugby at the Mennaye Field on Saturday (2.30pm).
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