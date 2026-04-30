EXETER Chiefs have been dealt a major blow ahead of Saturday’s European Challenge Cup semi-final against Ulster after back-rower Ethan Roots was handed a three-match ban.
The suspension follows a red card shown in the closing stages of Chiefs’ Gallagher Premiership clash with Gloucester at Kingsholm last weekend. Referee Matthew Carley dismissed Roots in the 80th minute for a punch or strike on Gloucester hooker Jack Innard.
The incident was reviewed by a disciplinary panel led by judicial officer Daniel Gore, with the case decided on the papers.
Roots accepted the charge and was subsequently given a three-match suspension.
Crucially, that ruling rules him out of Exeter’s highly-anticipated European Challenge Cup semi-final against Ulster Rugby this weekend - a significant setback for the Premiership side as they look to reach the final.
The 26-year-old will also miss two key domestic fixtures, including the Premiership clash with Bath and a further league meeting with Harlequins.
Roots has been a key figure in Exeter’s forward pack this season and his absence leaves a sizeable gap in both physicality and experience at a critical stage of the season.
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