LEN Ikitau returns to Exeter Chiefs’ starting line-up on Sunday as they head back to Kingsholm for the first time since their humiliating 79-17 Premiership defeat to Gloucester – a result that triggered sweeping change at Sandy Park.
The Wallabies centre has been restored to midfield after recovering from the shoulder injury he suffered against Saracens in December, handing Chiefs a major boost for one of their biggest matches of the season.
It will also be Exeter’s first league visit to Gloucester since last season’s record-breaking collapse, a bruising afternoon that remains fresh in the memory of director of rugby Rob Baxter.
In the aftermath of that defeat, head coach Rob Hunter and coach Ali Hepher both departed as Exeter began a dramatic rebuild.
The response has been impressive.
Chiefs now sit fourth in the Premiership table and are firmly in the hunt for a play-off place, with Sunday’s clash offering another chance to underline their resurgence.
“To be honest with you, it’s still fresh in my mind, and I think it will stay in my mind for a long time, what happened up there,” said Baxter. “I’m not going to run away from that because we’ve got to make sure that doesn’t happen again.
“I think sometimes you just need something very abrupt. The old saying sometimes is you need to hit the bottom before you can start climbing back up again, and I think the whole day created that.”
Ikitau’s return sees him reunite with captain Henry Slade in midfield, a partnership that had shown real promise before injury struck.
There is more good news in the pack with props Will Goodrick-Clarke and Josh Iosefa-Scott both back from injury to start in the front row.
Joseph Dweba comes in at hooker after Jack Yeandle was injured in last weekend’s defeat to Northampton Saints.
With Dafydd Jenkins and Andrea Zambonin rested, Rusi Tuima and Lewis Pearson form the second row, while Ethan Roots starts at blindside flanker after an energetic return from the bench against Saints, with Ross Vintcent on the openside and Greg Fisilau at No.8.
At half-back, Stephen Varney faces his former club alongside Harvey Skinner.
With Olly Woodburn sidelined by a hamstring injury, Campbell Ridl shifts to full-back, while Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Paul Brown-Bampoe start on the wings.
Baxter expects a fierce challenge from a Gloucester side always dangerous at Kingsholm.
“I’m expecting Gloucester to be very good, very motivated,” he said. “We’ve got to make sure we’re fully strapped in and prepared for an important game. We should be ready to go out there this week fresh and ready to fight. I’m fully expecting a Gloucester team that comes out roaring at Kingsholm.”
Hooker Max Norey could make his first Premiership appearance of the season from the bench, while Christ Tshiunza also returns to the matchday squad.
Exeter Chiefs: C Ridl; P Brown-Bampoe, H Slade (capt), L Ikitau, I Feyi-Waboso; H Skinner, S Varney; W Goodrick-Clarke, J Dweba, J Iosefa-Scott; R Tuima, L Pearson; E Roots, R Vintcent, G Fisilau. Replacements: M Norey, E Burger, J Roots, C Tshiunza, T Hooper, F Worley Brady, T Cairns, B Hammersley.
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