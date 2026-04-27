EXETER Chiefs head into Saturday’s European Challenge Cup semi-final against Ulster (5.30pm) with a place in the final just 80 minutes away – but Rob Baxter is again forced into changes amid injuries, disruption and a demanding schedule.
The Chiefs are expected to be without winger Olly Woodburn and hooker Jack Yeandle, both ruled out through injury, while Paul Brown-Bampoe is also a major doubt after being forced off in Sunday’s bruising 34-31 defeat to Gloucester.
There is, however, a significant boost in the pack, with international locks Dafydd Jenkins and Andrea Zambonin set to return after being rested at Kingsholm. Their reintroduction restores size, power and set-piece stability against a physical Ulster side.
Tom Hooper is also in contention to start at blindside flanker, particularly after Ethan Roots’ late red card against Gloucester leaves a reshuffle in the back row.
Baxter said: “It’s frustrating that he may have ruled himself out, especially in the manner where we had a free shot at things, but I think that probably summed the game up.”
The Chiefs are chasing a second final of the season after falling short in the Premiership Rugby Cup final against Leicester Tigers in March.
Exeter’s European run has been more assured, with strong knockout performances putting them on the brink of another shot at silverware. The club’s last European final came in 2020, when they lifted the Champions Cup after beating Racing 92 at Ashton Gate.
Away from the men’s game, there was further Exeter representation on the international stage as Claudia McDonald-Moloney, Flo Robinson and Maddie Feaunati all featured as England overpowered Wales 62-24 in their latest Six Nations clash at Ashton Gate.
McDonald-Moloney and Feaunati both crossed the whitewash as John Mitchell’s side ran in ten tries in Bristol. The Red Roses also extended their remarkable run to a record 36th consecutive Test win, sealing a fifth straight Triple Crown in front of 26,247 supporters.
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